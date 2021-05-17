Announcement City of Goleta Releases New Video on LED Street Lighting Project Design Maps Now Available on City Website

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.

Design maps are an important part of the project, they show the existing and proposed streetlight fixture wattages throughout the City, as well as other project design considerations and recommendations. Please check out the proposed design maps now available on the City website at www.CityofGoleta.org/LEDStreetlights.

We encourage the public to review the video and the project design maps and reach out to City staff with any questions or comments regarding the LED Street Lighting Project. Public Works staff is also organizing a virtual informational meeting currently scheduled for June 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the project and answer any questions the public may have. Stay tuned for more details.

The project will be going to City Council on July 20, 2021, for final approval and to seek authorization to start the streetlight fixture conversions.

Please contact Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at (805) 690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org for any questions or additional information.

English video:

Spanish video:

