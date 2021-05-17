Briefs Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Bus Downtown

A stolen vehicle collided with an MTD bus Saturday after the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Street and Islay Street trying to flee from the police.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Jose Munoz of Santa Barbara, was believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The officer originally noticed Munoz driving the stolen vehicle in the area of San Andres Street and West Micheltorena Street. When the officer tried to do a traffic stop on the 1600 block of Bath Street, Munoz took off, driving recklessly.

The stolen vehicle violated the bus’s right-of-way when it failed to stop at the stop sign and caused the traffic collision.

Munoz was transported to Cottage Hospital for his injuries. In addition, two of the occupants in the stolen vehicle had serious injuries, and six passengers on the bus had minor injuries. Two passengers on the bus were also transported to the hospital for treatment. There were two teenage juvenile passengers inside the stolen vehicle; one of the juveniles was transported to Cottage Hospital for their injuries.

Munoz is being charged with child endangerment, DUI collision causing injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics for sale, and evading.

