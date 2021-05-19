Letters Breathless

Another breathless article praising the Dalai Lama and a cover page photo as well?

Let’s be honest. The Dalai Lama represents concepts and practices that are inconsistent with and often antithetical to the values of progressive society.

His claim that he is entitled to his position because he is the latest incarnation of an ancient leader is hardly the stuff of rational or democratic thought.

Would a Tibet or Nepal led by a theocratic government be a liberal improvement?

His teachings on so many issues are patently offensive especially in the area of sexuality.

He has amassed a personal wealth alleged to be over $150 million which is not used for the sort of good deeds his proponents advocate.

Would we honor a “Southern Fundamentalist Minister” who made such claims? Does the Independent give such press to the Catholic Church’s Pope?

Let’s take a deep breath and get some perspective.

