Briefs COVID and Children Webinar Set for May 21 Features 'Super-Star Lineup' of Pediatricians

A “super-star lineup” of pediatricians will take community questions about COVID and children in a webinar set for Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m. Organized by “your friendly, local, neighborhood physicians” — aka Dr. Jason Prystowski, Dr. Kirstin Fontes, and Dr. Morgaine Daniels, who have been delivering helpful, factual webinars during the pandemic — the Q&A features Dr. Peggy Dodds with County Public Health, Dr. Dan Brennan of Sansum Clinic, and Dr. Margot Roseman with the Children’s Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara.

The moderator will be Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, an infectious disease specialist with Cottage Health whose grand rounds and other informative videos have kept the community up to date with accurate, understandable reports on the coronavirus.

The topics at the moment include vaccine safety and effectiveness, COVID variants, safety for vaccinated parents and unvaccinated children, activities, and making sense of the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Registrations for the seminar can be made here. A confirmation email will be returned with information on how to join the webinar, as well as information on how to how to ask questions in advance.

“The more informed we are as a community, the healthier we are,” Prystowski said.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites