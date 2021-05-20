Old Friends

More Like This

What a delightful surprise to see my long-ago university professor on the cover of the Independent together with HH the Dalai Lama. I was one of scores of students in the early ’80s whose mind was electrified by Raghavan Iyer’s lectures. I was motivated by him to read Emerson, Plato and the Romantic English poets. A gift that keeps on giving to this day! I seem to recall the 1984 event was something of a 25th anniversary of the meeting of the two philosophers in 1959, before either one was even 30 years old!

