Letters

Old Friends

By Joseph W. Miller, S.B.
Thu May 20, 2021 | 12:27pm

What a delightful surprise to see my long-ago university professor on the cover of the Independent together with HH the Dalai Lama. I was one of scores of students in the early ’80s whose mind was electrified by Raghavan Iyer’s lectures. I was motivated by him to read Emerson, Plato and the Romantic English poets. A gift that keeps on giving to this day! I seem to recall the 1984 event was something of a 25th anniversary of the meeting of the two philosophers in 1959, before either one was even 30 years old!

Thu May 20, 2021 | 23:51pm
