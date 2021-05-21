Announcement Group Picnic Reservations Now Open in Goleta Options Now Include Two Areas at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that we are now accepting reservations for our group BBQ areas. These areas have been closed to public access for more than a year. We are so excited to not only restore the reservation program at Stow Grove Park, but to have also added reservation opportunities at our newest park, Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park.

Effective immediately, the two covered areas at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park can be reserved for gatherings. The other four group areas near the field will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis. Stow Grove Park and Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park are the only City parks that take reservations. (Girsh Park is a private park and Goleta Beach Park is run by Santa Barbara County.) There are also a number of parks within the city with picnic tables available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer said, “As soon as Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park opened, we received numerous requests to reserve the space for family gatherings and birthday parties. The Parks and Recreation Commission supported a recommendation, and we are pleased to provide these two covered areas as reservable options for the community leaving four other picnic areas open as first-come, first-served.”

To reserve a group picnic area, please visit our webpage (www.CityofGoleta.org/GroupPicnic) or contact City Hall at (805) 961-7500. You will need to download the 2021 Group Picnic Area Reservation Application and return the completed form via email to parkreservations@cityofgoleta.org or mail it with payment to: City of Goleta, Group Picnic Area Reservations, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. Reservations are for the entire day. We have updated our Group Picnic Area Reservations webpage so that you can see the current availability; the schedule is updated every Friday. Also on the webpage are photos of the group picnic areas that can be reserved, Frequently Asked Questions, park rules, and more. If an area is not rented ahead of time, it is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park is located in the heart of Old Town Goleta at 170 S. Kellogg Avenue. There are two picnic areas available to reserve, both with a maximum capacity of 30 persons. The park includes a multi-purpose field, basketball court, handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, pickleball court, perimeter walking path, fitness nodes with exercise equipment, picnic areas, and skateboard plaza.

Stow Grove Park, located on La Patera Lane is one of the City’s most historically rich parks. There are three picnic areas available to reserve, with the maximum capacity ranging from 50 – 100 persons. Stow Grove Park offers something for everyone. It is a beautiful park with stunning redwood groves, native plants, and sycamore, oak, and eucalyptus trees. Park amenities include a softball field, two volleyball courts, horseshoes, open lawn and playground, restrooms, BBQ grills, benches, and picnic tables. If you are looking for a park to hold a family or company picnic, this is it.

For more information, please go to www.CityofGoleta.org/GroupPicnic. We hope you have fun and enjoy your visit!

Add to Favorites