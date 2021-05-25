Announcement AHA! Welcomes New Board Members

May 14, 2021, SANTA BARBARA, CA – AHA! is thrilled to welcome Natalia Alarcon and Jennifer Blaise Kramer to its Board of Directors.

Natalia Alarcon has over 10 years of professional health and human services experience working at nonprofits in Santa Barbara County. As a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, she has worked with clients diagnosed with severe mental illness, provided therapy to adolescent females on probation and victims of domestic violence. She currently works as the Assistant Director of the Community Services Department at CommUnify and is serving as the first elected Latina of the Carpinteria City Council. Natalia grew up in Carpinteria and believes that in order to strengthen community, it is essential to give back.

Jennifer Blaise Kramer, a native Californian, studied creative writing at the University of Arizona and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. She recently co-authored Small Garden Style (Ten Speed Press, 2020) and writes about lifestyle, design, travel, food, and parenting for publications including Better Homes & Gardens, Condé Nast Traveler, Domino, House Beautiful, and Sunset. After living in New England and the Midwest—she returned to her home state where she lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, three daughters, black lab, rabbit, and four chickens.

