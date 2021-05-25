Briefs Police Responding to Barricaded Subject on Oceano Avenue UPDATE: Subject in Custody; Evacuation and Shelter-in-Place Orders Lifted

Santa Barbara police have issued evacuation and shelter-in-place orders to residents in the vicinity of Oceano Avenue as officers attempt to communicate with a distraught person who has barricaded themselves inside their apartment.

According to police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the incident began early Tuesday morning just after midnight when officers responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oceano Avenue for reports of a disturbance in progress.

The officers made brief contact with the person, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, before they assaulted an officer with a metal pipe then started breaking windows inside their apartment.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Response teams are currently on the scene, Ragsdale said, as are mental health professionals. Authorities are attempting to deescalate the situation, he said. Nearby streets are closed, and people are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Update, 12:40 p.m.: The situation has been resolved, Ragsdale said. The subject willingly left their apartment and surrendered to officers. They are now receiving a medical evaluation at Cottage Hospital, and then will undergo a mental health evaluation. No further injuries were reported, Ragsdale said, and all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites