Announcement ‘Women Speak Up’ with Pride: LGBTQ+ County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women to Host Third Virtual Town Hall

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women will host its third virtual award winning “Women Speak Up” Town Hall series from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, titled “Women Speak Up with Pride: LGBTQ +.”

The free virtual town hall is open to the public. A question and answer session will follow the presentations. Attendees can expect to receive information about LGBTQ + resources, services and programs. Click here to register for the free Town Hall Meeting by May 31.

The event will be moderated by Syd Abad, Co-Founder of Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network (SBTAN). The scheduled speakers are listed below.

The Commission for Women is hosting monthly free Town Hall meetings throughout the year. A range of topics and issues that may affect women in the county have been identified for future discussion. Notifications about upcoming sessions will be posted on the Commission website at www.countyofsb.org/cfw/. For information about the Commission for Women, contact County staff Eva Camarena at ecamarena@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

Appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the Commission for Women is an advisory group that promotes the well-being, equity, and equal status of women. Formed in 1973, the Commission has been actively working to better the community for more than 47 years. The Commission is comprised of a diverse group of energetic and committed women who are active community members representing the five supervisorial districts. To help women in need, the Commission may collaborate with other agencies and commissions; facilitate, recognize, and recommend programs; gather and disseminate information; conduct public meetings, and advise the County Board of Supervisors.

SPEAKER BIOS

(MODERATOR)

Syd Abad, Co-Founder, Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network (SBTAN)

Syd is a junior at U.C. Santa Cruz, studying Politics and Community Studies and has worked on dozens of political campaigns, while chairing the Santa Cruz Student Action Committee.

Georgia Noble, Co-Founder and Alma Flores, Board Member, PFLAG.

With 400 chapters and 200,000 members, PFLAG is the nation’s largest family and ally organization and is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed. Georgia Noble founded the Santa Barbara chapter, and Alma Flores serves on its board. PFLAG Santa Barbara is comprised of parents, families, and friends of LGBTQ+ persons.

Kristin Flickinger, Executive Director, Pacific Pride Foundation

PPF leverages education and advocacy to support a thriving and visible LGBTQ+ community. Flickinger earned a bachelor’s in business at Lewis & Clark College and a juris doctorate degree at Willamette University College of Law. She has more than two decades of experience in the LGBTQ+ movement and spent seven years at the Los Angeles LGBTQ center before joining Pacific Pride Foundation.

Kathy Abad, Board Member and Parent Group Facilitator, Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network (SBTAN)

SBTAN was founded in 2014 when three families of transgender children met at the PFLAG Santa Barbara chapter and decided to form a support group specifically for families of trans youth in Santa Barbara. Support includes trans affirming trainings for organizations and schools throughout the area, and support groups for transgender adults and families of trans youth.

Cindy Cruz, Director of Education, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast

Cindy is a passionate advocate for reproductive justice, racial justice, and LGBTQ rights. Determined to help reduce inequities and empower communities through education and policy change, she began her career with Planned Parenthood California Central Coast in 2016. As director of the education department, Cindy oversees the delivery, implementation and evaluation of the organization’s sex-education programming and works closely with colleagues and community partners to lobby and inform policy that supports access to comprehensive sex education and health care services.

