Letters Large and Low

I live on the West Mesa near Mesa Lane. We have seen an enormous increase in commercial air traffic flying low and cutting across instead of staying over the ocean to save on fuel.

Is this what we want in Santa Barbara? To become one large low-flying air highway where airlines can cut across wherever they please to increase their profits at the expense of our quality of life?

This problem has increase exponentially in the last few years. We need to voice our concern. Apparently they feel there is little complaint so they continue to choose their own route vs following the suggested flight path.

Please, if you have planes off course in your neighborhood, make your concern known by calling (805) 967-1900 and leave a message with the date time and location.

Thank you for helping to keep the airlines accountable.

Editor’s Note: An airport spokesperson said a standard jet approach is from 3-5 miles away and straight toward the runway, though many observe the two-mile approach requested. Exceptions are for safety, which is at the pilot’s sole discretion. Also, more large jets, like 737s, are using SBA, which could be why the airplanes overhead appear so large and low. The airport relies on public complaints to monitor the ongoing issue, and disturbance reports can be made to PublicVue at the airport’s Aircraft Notice Advisory Program webpage.

