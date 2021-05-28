Letters Ranson Ovation

A double-standing ovation for Hugh Ranson’s piece last week on “re-wilding” the wetlands north of UCSB.

And thank you Indy, for another very uplifting article on Regenerative Horticulture, now showing at UCSB’s North Campus Open Space, which is now open to the public.

I’m guessing Ranson has seen “Kiss the Ground,” the Netflix documentary on using regenerative methods (okay, it’s the organic fertilizer commonly known as “grazing animal poop”) to restore the microbiome of the soil, which in turn supports the re-growth of vegetation.

The added benefit is that such restoration serves to draw down and sequester the atmospheric carbon known to be causing climate change.

Win, win, win. One square foot at a time.

More good regenerative / environmental news, please!

Add to Favorites