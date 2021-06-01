Briefs

Brutal Murderer Dies on Death Row

By
Tue Jun 01, 2021 | 5:56pm

Richard Allen Benson, convicted to a death sentence by a Santa Barbara jury in 1987, died behind bars on San Quentin’s Death Row at age 72. No evidence of foul play is suspected. Benson was convicted of the brutal murder of 24-year-old Laura Camargo and her three children. Although the killings took place in  San Luis Obispo County, Benson got a change of venue, arguing pre-trial publicity would taint the San Luis jury pool. Although California voters affirmed their commitment to the death penalty in 2016, Governor Gavin Newsom effectively abolished it via executive action, so long as he remains in office.

Wed Jun 02, 2021 | 04:18am
