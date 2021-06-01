Announcement

Defensible Space Inspections

By Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Tue Jun 01, 2021 | 3:02pm

SANTA BARBARA, Ca. June 1st, 2021– Beginning today, June 1st, 2021, the Santa  Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) will be conducting defensible space  inspections. A minimum of 100 feet of defensible space is required around your home in  Santa Barbara County. Engine companies will perform inspections and provide  homeowners with educational material on how to comply. With the year-round threat of  wildfire, the defensible space requirement is enforced at all times in Santa Barbara  County. Non-compliant homeowners are subject to be cited.  

The SBCFD reminds people that defensible space is the area around a structure, free of  flammable plants and objects, that creates a zone in which firefighters can operate safely  in order to help protect a home during a wildfire. This space is wide enough to prevent  direct flame impingement and reduce the amount of radiant heat reaching the structure.  The defensible space for each structure varies and depends on the type of vegetation and  topography. Maintaining this defensible space is critical.  

The Ready! Set! Go! Program was launched in May 2009 as a new approach to educating  Southern California residents about the now year-round threat of wildfire. This public  education program seeks to gain active public involvement in reducing life and property  loss caused by wildfires. 

This program is presented in three steps: 

Ready! Prepare yourself, your family and your property. 

Set! Monitor fire weather/activity and prepare to evacuate. 

Go! Leave early when directed to by public safety officials. 

To learn more about Ready! Set! Go! please visit https://www.sbcfire.com/vegetation management/.  

Additional information as well as an online survey are available from Cal Fire at  https://www.fire.ca.gov/DSpace 

Maintaining defensible space is critical in stopping a wildfire from destroying your home.  Defensible space is part of every homeowner’s responsibility. 

