Letters Livestock and Climate Change

With all the grave concerns about pending disasters resulting from global climate change, I was surprised to read the cover story about “Farming for the Future.” Slipping “holistic” livestock-raising into a list of credibly beneficial land use plans is disingenuous. By far, raising livestock is the most significant manmade contributor to global climate change. Scientists around the world agree, and credible sources have attested to this fact. Denying these scientists’ findings is like betting against the house; the casino always wins.

The Jalama Canyon land use plan demonstrates that misleading claims continue to be made about livestock raising. Like cancer and smoking cigarettes, we seem destined to continue to deny the drivers of global climate change, perhaps until millions or billions of deaths result. The only hurdle to stopping this misinformation is you and me.

No demand = No livestock = Diminished global climate change.

This equation could be demonstrated in a year or two if we acknowledged the personally inconvenient truth about raising livestock. Other proposed methods of diminishing global climate change will have less impact and take decades to show results. Taking decades is not an option. We are in a deadly race to avoid the “no recovery” climate-change cliff.

