Meet Olivia Roberts

Where’d you grow up? What drew you to UCSB and Santa Barbara? I grew up in Cape Cod, MA, specifically Provincetown, which is known as an LBGTQ+ mecca. It was an amazing place to grow up and exposed me to a lot of different people, but when I was applying to schools, I knew I wanted to go far away. So, I moved across the country and went to UCSB, which I fell in love with the minute I stepped on campus. Moving to California was a big decision, but I think the lifestyle is perfect for me. Santa Barbara is an incredibly special place, and I am very grateful to live here.

What got you interested in journalism? Why do you enjoy it? My whole life, I have loved to write and tell stories. Even more than that, I loved hearing other people’s unique stories, especially when I spent time with my grandmother, who is a human rights activist. Through her, I met so many diverse individuals at a very young age, and I always wished others could hear the stories that I heard. When I came to college, I began to pursue journalism, which I believe is the ideal intersection between my two passions: writing and social justice. After studying in Copenhagen for half a year, I also discovered that I am interested in criminal justice reform and covering topics on this issue. I love the thrill of having fast deadlines and putting myself in positions that often challenge me in the field. There is never a lack of news or stories to be shared, and I believe that makes journalism exciting and imperative.

