Announcement The Los Alamos Theatre Group’s Triumphant Reboot in a New, Permanent Home

The Los Alamos Theatre Group, a zero profit assemblage of actors, musicians, technicians, carpenters, publicists, and designers, was established in November, 2018.



A wholly volunteer group, most of whom maintain full time jobs, the LATG donates all the money received from ticket sales to local non-profit organizations. Over the past two years that amount was over $12,000.00. The company is challenged by the scripts they’re given, and the tasks set out for them. They rehearse for months for a handful of performances. And because they give more than they receive, they usually sleep well at night.



To date, the theatre company has produced four original plays. They’ve done drama, mystery, comedy. They’ve discovered more actors. They’ve gotten local businesses involved in supporting roles. And their audience is growing.



As 2020 began, the group received an extraordinary gift: a home in one of the town’s most historic structures, the nearly 150 year old Depot Mall & Bar, a building that once housed the Los Alamos train station. Owners Dan and Ana Thompson, long time community boosters and fans of the theatre group, knew that the LATG – up to that point a nomadic troupe – were in need of a permanent venue. The deal was done on a handshake, with no money changing hands. At the owner’s expense, a large stage was built and seating was provided. The theatre company wasn’t even asked to pay water and power. It was a dream deal.



After a 14 month Covid delay, the LATG will be onstage for five performances of their new production, TRASH, A Courtroom Musical About A Very Untidy Death, on July 2, 3, 9, 10, 11. The many excellent restaurants and wine rooms along Bell Street warmly welcome theatre patrons. Plenty On Bell, almost directly across the street from the venue, will be among the restaurants open nights during the run, and will be offering special pre-theatre dinners. Reservations are a must, wherever they’re accepted. Cocktails, wine, beverages, and food will also be available at the Depot Bar.



The next production from the LATG is already planned for fall, 2021. The company is on Facebook: @losalamostheatregroup. On Instagram: @losalamos_theatregroup. Tickets and Info for Trash: squareup.com/store/latg

Add to Favorites