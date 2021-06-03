Announcement Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Lompoc Man

Lompoc, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a missing Lompoc man. On Friday, May 28, 2021 at approximately 3:00 p.m., the wife of 50-year-old John Mario Fuegos reported him missing with the Lompoc Police Department. Fuegos reportedly left his residence in Lompoc around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, riding a black 2003 Suzuki (unknown model) motorcycle with a California license plate 22P6615. Fuegos’ intended destination was in Arizona, but at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, he texted his family to say that he was in Filmore and would be heading back home. Fuegos sent his family another text message at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 and he has not been heard from since.

Credit: Courtesy

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Fuegos’ wife contacted Sheriff’s Dispatch and requested that deputes check the highways for any sign of Fuegos or his motorcycle. Deputies drove along Highway 101 and Highway 1, while CHP Air Support searched the same area from the air, but Fuegos was not located.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, based on cell phone records, deputies searched the area of Toro Canyon Road, San Ysidro, Highway 192 and Highway 101 on the ground while CHP Air Support searched the same area from above. Unfortunately, neither Fuegos nor his motorcycle were located.

Fuegos’ cell phone records indicate that he possibly spent several hours at the Jack-In-The-Box restaurant on Citrus Drive in Ventura in the early morning hours of May 25, 2021, but detectives were unable to locate him on any of the video surveillance at that location.

Detectives are now reaching out to our community for assistance. John Mario Fuegos was last seen wearing motorcycle type clothing and riding a black Suzuki street bike with a California license plate 22P6615. Anyone who might have seen him or know his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805)681-4150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (805)681-4171, or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip .

