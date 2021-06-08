Announcement June Food Drive

June 7, 2021– Waypoint Church SB is hosting a pandemic-safe, drive-through food drive every third Sunday of the month. The next drive will be held Sunday, June 20th at 3942 La Colina Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. We will be accepting donations from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Due to the pandemic, volunteers will be masked and practicing social distancing as well as other sanitation and safety measures. Donors will be able to drive through the church parking lot to drop off their donations (canned and other non-perishable goods), contact-free.

All donations will go to the Santa Barbara Food Bank. Our food drive is an excellent option for donors who wish to support local families currently facing food insecurity, but are unavailable during SB Food Bank’s hours (Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm). Any contributions are greatly appreciated.

For questions or comments, call or email:

Tarik Burton (626) 644-6904 tarikburton9@gmail.com

Ellie Lim (626) 491-2314 ejlim@ucsb.edu

Add to Favorites