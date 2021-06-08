Announcement Santa Barbara County Moves to the Yellow Tier

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –Santa Barbara County has met the State’s Yellow Tier case rate and positivity rate allowing movement into the less restrictive Yellow Tier, effective Wednesday, June 09, 2021 at 8 a.m. A new Health Officer Order will be issued which includes guidance on business operations in the Yellow Tier. The new Health Officer Order will further ease restrictions and allow more indoor activities, in accordance with the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

To qualify for the Yellow Tier, a region must have an adjusted case rate less than 2 cases per every 100,000 residents, a testing positivity rate of less than 2%, and less than 2.2% positive tests for the health equity quartile. Santa Barbara County’s adjusted case rate is 0.9 cases per every 100,000 residents, the positivity rate stands at 0.7%, and the positive tests for the health equity quartile stand at 1.0%.

“The vaccines are working and the State will be lifting most restrictions beginning June 15. In particular masking except for in many workplaces, will become optional states Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for Santa Barbara County. “We all play an important part in defeating this virus and the community as a whole is safer the more persons are fully vaccinated. The vaccines have been shown to be very safe and effective even against newer variants of the virus. If you haven’t done so already, please get vaccinated today.”

Here are some of the changes allowed under the Yellow Tier as listed in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy Activities Chart:

Restaurants: Indoor seating increases to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum (whichever is less).

Indoor seating increases to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum (whichever is less). Gyms and Fitness Centers: 50% capacity indoors; saunas and steam rooms can open.

50% capacity indoors; saunas and steam rooms can open. Wineries and Breweries: 50% capacity or 200 people indoors maximum (whichever is less).

50% capacity or 200 people indoors maximum (whichever is less). Movie Theaters: 50% capacity.

50% capacity. Museums, Zoos and Aquariums: Open indoors with modifications.

Open indoors with modifications. Places of Worship: 50% capacity indoors with modifications.

50% capacity indoors with modifications. Bars with no food service: Open indoors with modifications, 25% capacity or 100 people maximum (whichever is less).

Open indoors with modifications, 25% capacity or 100 people maximum (whichever is less). All retail: No capacity limits.

For more information about the COVID-19 response locally, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org or call 2-1-1.

