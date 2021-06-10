Letters Gratitude and Hope

To stop the bulldozers, to preserve San Marcos Foothills and its wildlife, to keep paws, hooves, and feet traveling its trails, to see this land alive with native plants rather than buried under luxury homes. As a 12-year-old boy, I made a pledge to myself and our community when I joined the Save the San Marcos Foothills campaign in August. Thanks to the tireless work of many volunteers and donations of thousands of generous people, I am optimistic about the future of the San Marcos Foothills. I am grateful to live in a community that chose to preserve open space over development.

Together we saved 101 acres of natural habitat that could have been lost forever to development. I hope that our community and trusted officials will continue to protect natural habitats and nurture wildlife for future generations.

Add to Favorites