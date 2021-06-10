Make Myself at Home Stunning Santa Ynez Farmhouse Views from Infinity Pool and Wine Cave

Address: 2111 Random Oaks Road

Status: On the Market

Price: $9,500,000

I’m not a wine drinker, but I am a sunshine and view lover. It is no surprise, therefore, that the sparkling infinity pool with a 360-degree view is what first enticed me to the Santa Ynez Valley on a Tuesday morning to visit the estate at 2111 Random Oaks Road.

The pool seems to float off into the view of the surrounding valley, with the mountains as a dazzling backdrop. It features two Baja shelves, plus a built-in spa controlled by a state-of-the-art automated system. Set in the front of the house and surrounded by a patio that boasts a striking wood-burning fireplace, the pool is an absolute showstopper.

Yes, I fell in love immediately. However, by the time I had toured the entire property, I surprised myself when I told a friend that the wine cave was possibly my favorite part of this home. Me — the one who doesn’t even drink wine!

Credit: Zach Brown, Atlas Imagery

Reminiscent of a magical fairy-tale entryway, a curved wooden door — surrounded by river rocks and built into the hillside — opens to reveal the wine cave. A long hallway invites visitors to meander and ogle the wines displayed along its right-hand side, each rack individually spotlighted by dramatic lighting. Equally hypnotizing — to me, at least — was the artwork showcased on the opposite side of the hallway: a collection of originals by artist Rick Griffin.

Fashioned after a pueblo kiva — a circular, subterranean structure used for spiritual ceremonies — the wine cave not only holds a thousand bottles of wine but also features a powder room, kitchen with a double kegerator, living room with a massive stone fireplace, and French doors that lead outside for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Although the cave is underground, it is situated such that it has views from the living room and patio, offering the best of above-ground living, too.

While the pool first caught my attention, and the kiva wine cave left a lasting impression, the house itself is spectacular. Built in 2020, the four-bedroom three-and-a-half-bath home embraces a minimalist white aesthetic with black accents, including marble finishes and custom steel doors throughout.

As I walked from room to room oohing and aahing, I learned that local design firm Shannon Scott Design curated every detail of the modern farmhouse-style home, from window frames to patio pavers to custom-built cabinetry.

In the living room, walls of glass and French doors provide views to the east and west; huge windows flood almost every room with light. There’s a family room with a wet bar, an octagonal shaped office with exterior access, and up a curving steel stairway sits a second-floor observatory. Reminiscent of a crow’s nest, this room offers even more dramatic views than the main floor. Stunning no matter how it might be utilized, I lingered over the vista and imagined what an inspiring yoga studio or meditation room it could be.

The kitchen features an immense Wolf gas range with six burners, infrared charbroiler, griddle, and warming drawer, a 48-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, 30-inch Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, and quartzite countertops and island. A second 48-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator graces the pantry, and a fully outfitted coffee bar promises to delight home baristas.

All four bedrooms are serene sanctuaries with tons of windows letting in the magical valley light. The primary bedroom also features vaulted ceilings, glass doors, a window seat, and an expansive walk-in closet. Its bathroom stands out with an oversized walk-in shower and a slate soaking tub framed by a huge picture window. Steel-framed glass doors open out onto a private patio with an outdoor shower walled with limestone for privacy, teeming with greenery, and boasting yet another amazing view.

Credit: Zach Brown, Atlas Imagery

The magnificent hilltop setting of this estate is situated at the end of a private road. With over 12 acres zoned for horses, the property has space for a barn, stable, tennis court, vineyard, or even a helipad. Drought-tolerant native landscaping from Sam Maphis of Earthform Design makes the exterior as inviting as the interior of this home, with fabulous patios and deliberate view nooks for entertaining and reflecting.

I’m not a wine drinker, but I could live in that kiva — just as long as I could meander outside once in a while to float in the infinity pool, rinse off in the outdoor shower, and admire the panoramic view. This enchanting home is sure to weave its spell on every visitor, whether they’re a wine drinker, sunshine lover, or both.

2111 Random Oaks Road is listed for sale in the Santa Ynez Valley by Laura Drammer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Laura at (805) 448-7500 or laura@lauradrammer.com. See more photos and video at 2111randomoaks.com.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites