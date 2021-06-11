Announcement County of Santa Barbara Government Facilities Return to In-Person Service

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Today, the County of Santa Barbara announced that its public facilities will fully reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 16. Since March 2020, an appointment was required to access most in-person services. This reopening includes County Administration in Santa Barbara at 104 E. Anapamu and in Santa Maria at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.

While County facilities will reopen to the public on June 16, the Board of Supervisors meetings will continue to be virtual and remote only due to severely limited seating capacity in the Board Chambers as a result of physical distancing still required under Cal/OSHA guidelines. The closure of the Board Chambers to the public will apply to the Board meetings of June 15, June 22, and tentatively July 13.

Upon entry to County facilities, visitors will not be asked their vaccination status; therefore, masks will still be required for anyone participating or attending in-person meetings. The same will be required of employees, vendors and consultants. Policies will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and updates will be provided as necessary.

Over the past 15 months of the pandemic, County government has been on the front line fighting the pandemic and expanding healthcare, while ensuring safety net services, public safety and emergency operations were not interrupted. Prior to the availability of vaccinations, the Public Health Department’s epic response included 33,000 contact tracing cases, and 664,864 COVID-19 tests performed.

More than 441,000 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible County residents age 12 and up. Of those eligible, about 65 percent have been vaccinated. All those who want a vaccine are able to get one, and in most cases as a walk-in without an appointment. County Public Health continues to offer mobile vaccine clinics across the county and for population segments not able to travel to a clinic.

County government was deliberate in maintaining its services to the degree feasible, given that we are the providers of public health, mental health, social services and other safety nets for the most vulnerable among us.

In addition, on June 15, the RISE program will end and businesses will be able to return to usual operations with limited exceptions for mega events. With the lifting of Santa Barbara County Health Officer orders, after June 15, businesses shall return to following their industry specific agency regulations. RISE signage may be removed. Click here for additional information related to Beyond the Blueprint for Industry and Business Sectors effective June 15, 2021, as well as the limited exceptions for mega events. While the RISE program ends on June 15, the recoverysbc.org website will remain up to date with resources for local businesses.

