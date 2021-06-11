Announcement PRC 421 Decommissioning Project Virtual Scoping Meeting

June 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Staff of the California State Lands Commission has released the Notice of Preparation (NOP) for the PRC 421 Decommissioning Project. The decommissioning project would remove the two piers and caissons and other infrastructure, including two pipelines and the access road and supporting rock revetment on Haskell’s Beach. Refer to the NOP for more detail. The NOP is being circulated for 30 days with the comment period ending Friday, July 9, 2021.

Virtual scoping meetings are scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. For more information go to https://www.slc.ca.gov/ceqa/prc-421-decommissioning-project/.

The community is encouraged to attend and participate in one of the two scoping meetings as this decommissioning project has the potential to clean-up Haskell’s Beach.

2:00 p.m. Session

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84938134240?pwd=WVVUb1VWQ3NUNnpSSStmT0s3Z3oyZz09

Phone: 833 548 0282 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 849 3813 4240

Passcode: 015518

6:00 p.m. Session

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85001604394?pwd=TE8reFlmSXRWU3hHN0lMSmo0QTNsZz09

Phone: 833 548 0282 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 850 0160 4394

Passcode: 667796

Written comments must be received or postmarked by July 9, 2021. Please send your comments to:

Eric Gillies, Environmental Program Manager I

California State Lands Commission

Division of Environmental Planning and Management

100 Howe Avenue, Suite 100-South | Sacramento | CA 95825

Phone: 916.574.1897

Email: CEQA.comments@slc.ca.gov

Add to Favorites