Announcement Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service has initiated a Red Flag Warning that includes the Santa Barbara County South Coast (zone CAZ239) and mountains (zones CAZ236-252)

Red Flag Warning Duration: 6 pm Monday June 14th through 6 am Wednesday June 16th, 2021.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can create extreme fire behavior.

Winds are predicted to be from the North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Strongest winds will occur during the evening and overnight hours through and below passes along the Santa Ynez range. Relative humidity as low as 10 to 25 percent.

If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire spread, which could threaten life and property.

As a result of the issuance of the Red Flag Warning, citizens should take appropriate precautions. These precautions include, but are not limited to the following:

-Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 911 (if your call 911 from your cell phone, you must know your location).

-Use extreme caution when operating spark of flame producing machinery in hazardous grass or brush areas.

-Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do so immediately. Go to ReadyForWildfire.org to learn more.

-Avoid activities such as hiking and other front country trail related activities.



-Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to law enforcement.

