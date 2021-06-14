Letters Restaurants = Jobs

Save the restaurants and create hundreds of jobs.

I was sent this link and thought that maybe this is something that Santa Barbara County could put into production. There have been so many restaurants closing because of the whole COVID thing and people losing their jobs affecting the well-being of their families. This video is very enlightening and may save restaurants and even create jobs for hundreds. It just needs someone with $$ banking and the desire/will to help our community. This would touch the lives of hundreds of people, if not thousands, in our community and help the all-around well-being of our community to help get back on track.

https://nowthisnews.com/videos/news/nyc-organization-partners-with-restaurants-to-end-food-insecurity

Add to Favorites