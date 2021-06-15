Letters Bridge Concerns

As residents of Mission Canyon for more than 45 years, we were very upset and concerned about the proposed changes to “our” bridge and road. These are the places we have walked with our children and, now, our grandchildren. They are historic and beautiful and they help make Mission Canyon a place like no other. We have been to many city and county meetings and will continue to fight for our space.

* There is no reason to demolish Mission Creek Bridge. It is a local, state. and nationally recognized historic resource.

* The existing road configuration is safe. There have been no fatalities or major traffic accidents.

* The existing bridge and road configuration provide natural traffic calming. A new bridge and roadway would speed traffic up, resulting in more severe accidents.

* The Santa Barbara Mission-Mission Canyon area is the most historic in Santa Barbara, and among the most historic in California.

* There are inexpensive and non-intrusive “fixes” that can be implemented without impacting the historic, scenic, and natural character of the area.

* There is no reason for the City of Santa Barbara to spend millions of dollars on a problem that doesn’t exist.

* The Historic Landmarks Commission does not support any of the bridge or roadway reconfiguration plans that have been proposed.

* Mission Creek Bridge has experienced no earthquake damage or flooding issues in its more than 130 years.

* Removal of sycamore trees would be a great loss to the area.

Thank you for listening. Come take a walk in Mission Canyon and enjoy its scenic beauty.

