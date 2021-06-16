About Us Covering the Cunninghams

After years of spilling ink elsewhere, Victor Bryant joined the ranks of the Independent in the summer of 2018, teaming up with our longtime sportswriter, John Zant, as well as Bryant’s wife, our publisher Brandi Rivera. Recently named as the interim communications director for SBCC, Bryant managed to find just enough time as a father and sports fan to write this week’s cover story.

Did you know the Cunningham saga before reporting it? I was definitely aware that Randall went to Santa Barbara High, and I was vaguely aware of Sam Cunningham, but I didn’t know they were brothers or the entire family legacy.

What was most surprising? Probably the time I spent with Anthony Cunningham. He gave a perspective of Santa Barbara and his brothers that gave me great background for the rest of the story. He lives in town, and people probably don’t realize his unique life experience when they pass him on the street.

Will your son, Elijah, be the next Randall? I don’t think anyone with my genes could ever be as athletic as Randall Cunningham. He is a once-in-a-generation unicorn. But I look forward to making the most of Eli’s natural talents and helping him pursue the things he is interested in to the best of his ability.

