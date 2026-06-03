Bryce’s Best Views Before Best of Santa Barbara®

As our Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll opens today, we caught up with one of our advertising representatives, Bryce Eller. Though preparing our promotions launch, Eller was able to squeeze in a Memorial Day weekend trip to Yosemite National Park. With his partner, he also traveled into the valley and even snuck in a day of skiing at Mammoth Lakes before snapping right back into the sales mix.

Credit: Bryce Eller

How was your Memorial Day weekend trip? What were some of your highlights?

For the long weekend, my partner and I drove to the Bay Area for a wedding and then decided to continue on through Yosemite National Park before heading down into the valley. The Yosemite Valley floor is truly something magical that everyone should experience in person at least once. As you drive through the park, every direction offers an incredible view — waterfalls, cliffs rising nearly 9,000 feet, and some of the most breathtaking scenery in California.

From Yosemite, we continued on to Mammoth Lakes for one final day of skiing before summer arrives. The conditions were surprisingly great, and the mountain still had plenty of snow to spare. It was the perfect way to explore this beautiful State over Memorial Day Weekend!

What was it like coming back to Best of Santa Barbara® being in full swing? How many times have you worked on this promotion?

This will be my third Best of Santa Barbara®, and I can confidently say it’s both the most exciting and the busiest time of year. Best of Santa Barbara® is a fantastic opportunity for both new and long-standing local businesses to remind our readers that they are an important part of our community and that Santa Barbara wouldn’t be the same without them. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also incredibly rewarding to be part of something that highlights and supports so many great local businesses.

What does your day as an advertising representative look like? What’s part of your job that might surprise people?

Credit: Bryce Eller

Working with businesses that want to promote themselves through the Independent is far from a typical sales job. Rather than making cold calls, much of my time is spent building relationships within Santa Barbara and learning about the goals of local business owners. What surprises most people is how relationship-driven the role is — the best advertising partnerships are built on trust and a genuine connection to the community.

What are some of your favorite spots in Santa Barbara? What do you like to do when you aren’t working?

Outside of work, I spend as much time outdoors as possible. I enjoy mountain biking and try to get to Elings Park for a few laps at least three times a week. As for favorite spots in Santa Barbara, it’s hard to choose in a place with so many great options, but some of my go-to favorites include:

Restaurants: Secret Bao, Third Window, Rozzi Pizza, Eller’s Donuts

Beach: Butterfly

Shopping: Mate Gallery, Soul Sucker, The Eddy, Warbler Records & Goods