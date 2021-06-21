Deadline Approaching: County of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Foundation Announce Emergency Business Assistance Program
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the
Santa Barbara Foundation, launched the Emergency Business Assistance Grant
Program in May 2021 that consists of two components: microenterprise business
assistance and small business assistance grants. The application period is closing on
June 30, 2021. Eligible microenterprise businesses may apply for up to $10,000 in
funding, while eligible small businesses may apply for up to $25,000.
“This opportunity is made possible through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development (HUD),” said George Chapjian, Director of the County Community
Services Department. “The goal is to implement Community Development Block Grant
programs that reduce the impacts of the pandemic. We are grateful to partners like
Santa Barbara Foundation to make this grant program accessible to our countywide
community.”
This funding, allocated by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security
Act (CARES Act), comes to the County with specific intention for prevention of,
preparation for, and response to COVID-19 impacts. In accordance with these and HUD
requirements, Emergency Business Assistance Program funding will only be provided in
cases that are reasonably determined and documented that the applicant’s business
has been adversely impacted by COVID-19. All interested parties are encouraged to
review the grant guidelines and eligibility requirements thoroughly.
“This program is another COVID-19 relief partnership like, Santa Barbara Better
Together Fund and Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation Restaurant Fund, that are providing
extra relief to businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jessica
Sanchez, Director of Donor Relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We are happy
to work with the County of Santa Barbara to provide such important support to our local
businesses that are at the center of our county’s economy.”
EMERGENCY BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
To apply for a grant, please review the grant guidelines and eligibility requirements.
Before accessing the grant portal and registering your business to receive access to the
application, please complete the eligibility checklist.
Applications WILL NOT be accepted by email or fax. Applications will be time and date
stamped and reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. If interest persists and funds
are still available, the application period may be extended.
Applicants may be required to submit additional documentation or detail. Applicants will
have two weeks to submit additional materials, as requested by the Santa Barbara
Foundation.
For questions or more information, please contact the Santa Barbara Foundation at
(805) 963-1873. Applications can be submitted electronically via the Santa Barbara
Foundation’s grants portal or printed and mailed in a sealed envelope to the Santa
Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. To hand deliver,
please bring the sealed application to the above address between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Monday through Friday.
