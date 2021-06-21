Announcement Deadline Approaching: County of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Foundation Announce Emergency Business Assistance Program

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the

Santa Barbara Foundation, launched the Emergency Business Assistance Grant

Program in May 2021 that consists of two components: microenterprise business

assistance and small business assistance grants. The application period is closing on

June 30, 2021. Eligible microenterprise businesses may apply for up to $10,000 in

funding, while eligible small businesses may apply for up to $25,000.



“This opportunity is made possible through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban

Development (HUD),” said George Chapjian, Director of the County Community

Services Department. “The goal is to implement Community Development Block Grant

programs that reduce the impacts of the pandemic. We are grateful to partners like

Santa Barbara Foundation to make this grant program accessible to our countywide

community.”



This funding, allocated by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security

Act (CARES Act), comes to the County with specific intention for prevention of,

preparation for, and response to COVID-19 impacts. In accordance with these and HUD

requirements, Emergency Business Assistance Program funding will only be provided in

cases that are reasonably determined and documented that the applicant’s business

has been adversely impacted by COVID-19. All interested parties are encouraged to

review the grant guidelines and eligibility requirements thoroughly.



“This program is another COVID-19 relief partnership like, Santa Barbara Better

Together Fund and Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation Restaurant Fund, that are providing

extra relief to businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jessica

Sanchez, Director of Donor Relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We are happy

to work with the County of Santa Barbara to provide such important support to our local

businesses that are at the center of our county’s economy.”

EMERGENCY BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

ADD 1-1-1



To apply for a grant, please review the grant guidelines and eligibility requirements.

Before accessing the grant portal and registering your business to receive access to the

application, please complete the eligibility checklist.



Applications WILL NOT be accepted by email or fax. Applications will be time and date

stamped and reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. If interest persists and funds

are still available, the application period may be extended.



Applicants may be required to submit additional documentation or detail. Applicants will

have two weeks to submit additional materials, as requested by the Santa Barbara

Foundation.



For questions or more information, please contact the Santa Barbara Foundation at

(805) 963-1873. Applications can be submitted electronically via the Santa Barbara

Foundation’s grants portal or printed and mailed in a sealed envelope to the Santa

Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. To hand deliver,

please bring the sealed application to the above address between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara

County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals,

community organizations, nonprofits and government, we strive to address our

communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that our work depends on the strength

of the nonprofit sector, we are committed to their health and vitality. Nearly every Santa

Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported

by the Foundation during its 93-year history. The Foundation connects those who give with

those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please

visit SBFoundation.org.



About the County of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County encompasses more than 2,745-square miles and is home to about

448,000 residents. Since 1850, Santa Barbara County government has a history of

providing excellent and responsive public service while operating under sound fiscal

principles. County government is comprised of 21 departments and agencies, and a

workforce of more than 4,200 who strive to provide for the health and safety of residents

and visitors. We are one county with one future. For more information, go to

countyofsb.org.

