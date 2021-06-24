Announcement CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice Meets to Discuss Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine Among Younger People

Vaccines are Safe and Effective and Prevent COVID-19 Illness

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met yesterday, June 23, to discuss the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people. The ACIP provides advice and guidance to the Director of the CDC regarding use of vaccines for control of vaccine-preventable diseases within the United States population. Conclusion of yesterday’s meeting was that the vaccines are safe and effective, and prevent COVID-19 illness.

“As a health care professional and parent, I understand and support the interest that many have in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, especially among younger people,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Director, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “I strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible, to get vaccinated as the benefits far outweigh evidence of adverse effects.”

Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer for Santa Barbara County stated, “This is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people could experience it after vaccination. Most cases are mild and have a full recovery with minimal treatment. The vaccines are safe and effective and prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially with the Delta variant increasing in its spread among young people. The risk of suffering COVID-related heart disease if unvaccinated is far greater than experiencing side effects from the vaccine.”

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, your community and to allow Santa Barbara County to return to more normal lifestyles as quickly and safely as possible.

For more information on the vaccine and how to schedule an appointment, visit: publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/

