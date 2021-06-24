Announcement Santa Barbara Public Works Director Appointed

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 6/24/2021

Following a nationwide executive recruitment process, City Administrator Paul Casey has appointed Clifford Maurer, P.E. as Public Works Director to begin on August 9, 2021. He was selected from a pool of 55 candidates from across the country. He is currently the Director of Public Services & Engineering for the City of Coronado where he served since 2014.

As Public Works Director, he will oversee the City’s largest department with nearly 300 employees and a total budget of $152 million. The Public Works Department includes the City’s water and wastewater utilities, street maintenance, capital project design and construction, fleet services, downtown parking, and maintenance of over 100 City buildings and facilities.

Mr. Maurer brings a strong background in facilities management, sustainable practices, energy management, contracting and procurement. Prior to municipal service, he was the commanding officer for two Naval Facilities Engineering Commands, including the Navy’s largest unit overseeing all naval facilities in the Southwest United States. That command oversaw 3,300 professionals and over $3 billion in projects per year.

He received a Bachelor’s degree from Oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from University of California, Berkeley. He also completed an Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business. He has served on one university and two corporate advisory boards in the fields of energy and sustainability. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.

Clifford Maurer said, “I am excited and honored to have the privilege to join the City of Santa Barbara team. I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of Public Works in delivering world-class services to the residents, businesses and guests of this iconic City.”

According to City Administrator Paul Casey, “Cliff has unique and impressive skills that would benefit the Public Works Department. I am confident that he will bring fresh ideas and leadership to the Department.”

Add to Favorites