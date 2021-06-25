Politics Help Map the Political Borders for Goleta In-Person Map-Drawing Workshop for District Elections on Saturday

Goleta holds its first in-person district election workshop on Saturday “to help literally shape the future of Goleta” as it accepts suggestions on how to divide the city into political segments.

Voters will begin to elect councilmembers from four different districts beginning with the November 2022 election. The work to define districts and communities of interest that may want to stay together will inform the borders being drawn up over the next several months.

The workshop takes place at the Goleta Union School District boardroom (401 N. Fairview Ave.) on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The program will be held in English and Spanish. More information is at the city’s website DrawGoleta.org with demographic and geographic information in the StoryMap link.

A final workshop takes place on August 2 at 6 p.m. at City Council chambers (130 Cremona Dr.), and it will also serve to begin the four official public hearings.

