Sansum Clinic Opens Appointments for Rapid COVID-Testing

June 29, 2021 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic is now offering elective rapid COVID-19 testing so people can return safely to travel, sporting or music events, or any personal reason not related to suspicion of COVID infection. The Clinic provides the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, a rapid point-of-care molecular test, similar to a PCR test. It uses nucleic acid amplification (NAAT) isothermal technology to determine if viral genetic material is present. The test is performed using the direct nasal swab method.

· These rapid COVID-19 tests are performed 7 days a week at our Urgent Care location at 215 Pesetas Lane.

· Walk-in and same-day appointments are offered, or you can schedule up to 4 weeks in advance through MyChart, or by calling (805) 563-6110.

· Test results take approximately 20 minutes and a printed copy of the result is provided.

· There is a fee of $100.00 due at the time of the test that will not be billable to health insurance.

· Individuals age 4 and older are eligible for testing.

Patients are responsible for verifying the specific COVID-19 test that is required for their desired venues, airline or destination. Sansum Clinic cannot verify this information. Patients will need to verify that the test offered at Sansum Clinic (Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test) meets the specifications of the organization requiring testing.

Sansum Clinic physicians point out that a negative test result does not completely rule out being infected with COVID-19. A negative test result for COVID-19 means the virus was not detected at the time the specimen was collected. It is still possible that a patient could be in the very early stages of infection at the time of the test, and then could test positive later.

Also, a patient could be exposed later and still develop the illness. For all these reasons, Sansum Clinic recommends following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) especially when traveling, including but not limited to frequent hand washing, social distancing, wearing a face covering, covering coughs and sneezes, monitoring symptoms, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces – even after a negative test result.

For more information on the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, visit https://www.abbott.com/IDNOW/IDNOW-COVID-19-FAQ.html

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.covid19.sansumclinic.org

