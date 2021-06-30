Community Locals’ Collective Opens on State Street Pop-Up Store Features 20 Local Businesses

Santa Barbarans can now support a variety of local businesses from the comfort of one store with the Locals’ Collective, located on 931 State Street. The new retail experience, which opened on June 11, features a collection of more than 20 area businesses and artists and will run through September 11.

Mary Beth Larkin, creator of (IN)LARKIN; Anna Janelle Cardenas of Anna Janelle Jewelry; and Fernando and Andres Vega of Lacalle Studio founded the Locals’ Collective with the mission to provide a special shopping experience for customers and business owners alike.

“The Locals’ Collective is a marketplace for special items that take your breath away. Our mission is to connect with consumers through all their senses with a curated assortment,” Cardenas said. “Our goal is to inspire and empower. Inspire our customers with a unique experience and empower our local sellers with exposure to the local community.”

The collection of brands appeal to a diverse array of interests and include Anna Janelle Jewelry, (IN)LARKIN, Lacalle Studio, Menchaca Chocolates, Lineage Botanica, S.B. CBD, and Notecards by Rita Barton, to name a few. Art from Rod Lathim, Haber Fine Art, Masha Keating, Marilyn McRae, and others is also available.

Larkin and builder Nils Larsen of Larsen Fine Homes reinvented the spot on State Street to create a welcoming and modern shopping experience with exciting displays in a calming, fresh space.

The Locals’ Collective is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Guests can reserve a private shopping appointment for a more personalized experience. Community events are on the horizon as well.

“We plan to partner with local charities and host private parties for their organizations throughout the summer,” Cardenas said. “We want to connect with the community and give back in as many ways we can!”

Visitors can get a taste for the Collective on Thursdays during the State Street Promenade Market put on by the Downtown Organization.

“We set up a booth with a sampling of what is inside the store and invite passersby to come inside,” Cardenas said. “It’s a really fun atmosphere and a great way to connect with the community.”

