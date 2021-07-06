Briefs Armed Santa Barbara Man Arrested Following Struggle with SBPD One Officer Sustained Non-Life-Threatening Injury

The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested 19-year-old county resident Kevin Alexis Benitez-Carbajal on July 2 for six felony offenses and two misdemeanors, according to a recent press release from law enforcement.

Benitez-Carbajal was with a minor, parked by the 1100 block of Coast Village Circle. Patrolling officers from Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) thought the parked vehicle was suspicious and approached the car where they saw narcotics and narcotic equipment.

Benitez-Carbajal attempted to start the vehicle, failed, then attempted to flee on foot. SBPD officers tried to physically detain Benitez-Carbajal to stop him from fleeing, and a struggle ensued. According to officers on the scene, Benitez-Carbajal was attempting to reach his car floorboard but was unable to. Officers were able to remove Benitez-Carbajal from the vehicle and subsequently arrest him while he continued to resist and struggle.

Officers later searched the floorboard and found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury due to the struggle. The press release did not mention any injuries Benitez-Carbajal sustained.

Benitez-Carbajal was charged with resisting officers with violence, possession of a loaded firearm with narcotics, felon in possession of loaded firearm, possession of concealed firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, child endangerment, possession of narcotics, and possession of paraphernalia and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

