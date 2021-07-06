Briefs Santa Barbara Man Arrested Following a Car Crash for Allegedly Driving Under the Influence Driver and Three Other Passengers Sustained Serious Injuries

The Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara Fire Department, and AMR paramedics responded to a car crash on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. by the 2300 block of Cliff Drive after a black Ford Mustang crashed into a tree, according to a recent press release from law enforcement.

The driver — who was later identified as 23-year-old county resident Marlon Anibal Valle Mejia — and his three other passengers all sustained serious injuries. Mejia is suspected of driving under the influence.

According to the press release, witnesses around the scene told officers that the Mejia was driving at a high speed around Cliff Drive and subsequently lost control of the vehicle while driving down the windy road and crashed into a large tree on the ocean side of Cliff Drive.

Santa Barbara Police Critical Accident Team investigated because of the serious injuries sustained by all passengers of the car, and the Fire Department were required on the scene “to use special equipment to extricate the occupants.” Following the crash, the four passengers were transported to Cottage Hospital to treat sustained injuries.

Mejia was placed under administrative arrest as he continues to receive treatment for his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

