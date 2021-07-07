Sports Foresters Player of the Week: Nick Nastrini Pitcher’s Name Might Come Up in MLB Draft

Nick Nastrini | Credit: Courtesy

Nick Nastrini picked up where he left off last summer, when he compiled a 6-0 record for the 2020 national champions. He upped his record to 3-0 last Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out eight in a 12-0 win over the San Francisco Seals. In his previous outing, the right-hander from UCLA pitched five perfect innings with nine strikeouts in the ’Sters’ 7-1 win over the OC Riptide. Nastrini’s name might come up in the MLB Draft July 11.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites