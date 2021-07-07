Sports

Foresters Player of the Week: Nick Nastrini

Pitcher’s Name Might Come Up in MLB Draft

By
Wed Jul 07, 2021 | 3:17pm
Nick Nastrini | Credit: Courtesy

Nick Nastrini picked up where he left off last summer, when he compiled a 6-0 record for the 2020 national champions. He upped his record to 3-0 last Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out eight in a 12-0 win over the San Francisco Seals. In his previous outing, the right-hander from UCLA pitched five perfect innings with nine strikeouts in the ’Sters’ 7-1 win over the OC Riptide. Nastrini’s name might come up in the MLB Draft July 11.

Wed Jul 07, 2021 | 22:34pm
Indy Staff

