Melody Pezeshkian: Music and the Mind

The author of the profile of Amanda Gregory that makes up one-third of this week’s music-themed cover story is Melody Pezeshkian, a UCSB grad who interned with the Indy’s arts section prior to the pandemic. She’s been freelancing for the paper ever since and specializing in music stories.

Along with a foundation in news writing that she picked up as a staffer at UCSB’s Daily Nexus, Pezeshkian brings another aspect of her college experience to bear in this week’s issue. As a psychology major, she first encountered Amanda Gregory at a meeting of the META lab, the UCSB Psychology Department’s center for the study of Memory, Emotion, Thought, and Awareness. Gregory livened up that meeting with a performance that Pezeshkian describes as a “trance-like audio meditation that played with linguistics, audio mapping, and vocal overlays.”

This encounter left a powerful impression that lead to several hours of interviews and finally to the profile article that we are publishing this week. When she’s not hard at work writing or revising something for us or for her blog, Pezeshkian can be found writing poetry or painting watercolors of mushrooms.

