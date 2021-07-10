Letters Popsicle Tantrums

Kid’s World playground has to be one of the best ideas ever! Built by residents in 1993, it continues to be the most popular playground for my sons.

I go with my second batch of sons, as I did with my first, but one thing has changed. My efforts to encourage a good diet are now threatened by a visit to Kid’s World.

I had a two-kid tantrum yesterday because the boys demanded the sugary, sticky popsicles sold by multiple vendors at the entrance to Kid’s World. I finally had to drag the boys to the car and leave our favorite playground due to those vendors and their unhealthy products.

If I want to treat my sons to ice cream, I can go to McConnell’s or any of the ice cream parlors, but I do not expect unlicensed vendors to blockade the entrance to Kid’s World. They do not pay for a business license or pay taxes so why is the city allowing this?

