Popsicle Tantrums
Kid’s World playground has to be one of the best ideas ever! Built by residents in 1993, it continues to be the most popular playground for my sons.
I go with my second batch of sons, as I did with my first, but one thing has changed. My efforts to encourage a good diet are now threatened by a visit to Kid’s World.
I had a two-kid tantrum yesterday because the boys demanded the sugary, sticky popsicles sold by multiple vendors at the entrance to Kid’s World. I finally had to drag the boys to the car and leave our favorite playground due to those vendors and their unhealthy products.
If I want to treat my sons to ice cream, I can go to McConnell’s or any of the ice cream parlors, but I do not expect unlicensed vendors to blockade the entrance to Kid’s World. They do not pay for a business license or pay taxes so why is the city allowing this?