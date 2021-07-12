Briefs Elderly Couple in Apparent Double Suicide Were Inseparable Former Neighbor Says You Rarely Saw One Without the Other

An elderly couple who died in an apparent double suicide this week were inseparable, a former neighbor recalled. They were frequently seen driving around town in their older model Volkswagen bug, the neighbor said, and did virtually everything together, including tending their impressive home garden and participating in the Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society.

Police received a call at around 6 p.m. on Friday of a possible double suicide at a residence on Arbolado Road, said Lt. Kenny Kushner. They entered the home to find the couple deceased inside. Kushner declined to identify the pair or offer further details, citing the ongoing investigation and pending family notifications.

The neighbor said he believes one of the pair had recently been diagnosed with a terminal illness, though that could not be confirmed with officials.

