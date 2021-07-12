Announcement Mental Wellness Center Partners with PBS to Host Virtual Event for ‘Mysteries of Mental Illness’ Docuseries, Tuesday, July 13, 6pm

At a time when mental health has been thrust to the fore by Covid 19, PBS’ Mysteries of Mental Illness provides an invaluable framework to create deeper national understanding and dialogue. Santa Barbara panelist of experts include:



July 12, 2021 – The Mental Wellness Center, in partnership with PBS, is hosting a free virtual event and live panel discussion on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6:00-7:30 PM via zoom.

The virtual event will include exclusive preview clips of and conversation about the new PBS documentary series, Mysteries of Mental Illness. Registration is required, to learn more about the event and register, click here.

Mysteries of Mental Illness explores dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the mysteries of mental illness and give voice to contemporary Americans across a spectrum of experiences.

The documentary series, released in late June on PBS, explores the story of mental illness in science and society and serves as an anchor for an ambitious national initiative focused on destigmatizing mental illness in America.

Cutting-edge science and current thinking around mental illness are presented within a historical framework. And each of the episodes contain portraits of individuals, filmed up-close and personal, illustrating the respective themes.

Join the Mental Wellness Center and the Santa Barbara community and watch highlights of the docuseries and then join in on a rich live discussion. A panel of local mental health professionals and advocates will also join the conversation and aid in the discussions and include the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health.

Panel participants include: Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT – Public Information Officer and Chief Quality Care and Strategy Officer at Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, Dr. Paul Erickson – Medical Director for Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Dr. Edwin Feliciano – Behavioral Health Director at UCSB Student Health, and George Kaufmann – President of NAMI Santa Barbara County.

This is a free community event, open to all ages (although for youth, we encourage participants to be high school aged or older as the content in the series can be sensitive to younger viewers).

If you are interested in attending this event, please visit mentalwellnesscenter.org/mmi and register to receive the zoom information. Registration is required. We hope to see you next Tuesday, July 13, for this exciting virtual event and community discussion around the mysteries of mental illness as shared by PBS.

The Mental Wellness Center is a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness around mental health by providing supportive programming, education, and housing in Santa Barbara.

For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, visit: www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

