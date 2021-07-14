Announcement Macy’s Is Hiring About 70 Colleagues in Santa Barbara Full- and Part-Time Job Opportunities Critical to Macy’s Shopping Experience Available

Macy’s is hiring approximately 70 full- and part-time colleagues at its Santa Barbara stores. Macy’s employs enthusiastic colleagues who have a passion for providing excellent customer service. A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

“Macy’s is strongest when we represent the many communities we serve,” said Art Green, Macy’s Southwest region senior principal of human resources. “As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues—rooted in equality and driven by purpose—that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”

To support this hiring effort, Macy’s will hold a national hiring event tomorrow, July 15, at more than 500 Macy’s stores and fulfillment centers across the country. Store hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com. Macy’s conducts majority of interviews for store positions online, offering a convenient experience for candidates to apply, interview and complete an assessment whenever and wherever it’s convenient. This process takes about 30 minutes and is available 24/7 on macysjobs.com. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview.

Macy’s is currently hiring store colleagues for a variety of roles critical to the customer shopping experience. As our customers continue to shop with us online as well as return to the stores, majority of these roles are on our customer sales and experience team as well as within merchandising and operations. Store colleagues may be eligible to earn a $250 referral bonus as an incentive for recruiting friends and family to join Macy’s store team.

Below are several examples of Macy’s roles that fit a variety of skills and interests:

· Do you have leadership experience in the retail industry? Macy’s store leadership team is seeking candidates with a passion for coaching a diverse team and driving a customer-centric selling culture. Applicants interested in executive roles are encouraged to apply online and should note that walk-in interviews will not be available for these roles.

· Do friends and family come to you for make-up tips? Macy’s cosmetics and beauty colleagues help others find their inner beauty and create customized regimes using products from the hottest brands.

· Love the satisfaction of products perfectly aligned on a shelf or rack? Macy’s merchandising support associates are responsible for arranging and maintaining attractive visual presentation in windows, on ledges, shelves and fashion panels throughout the store and more.

· Do you enjoy meeting new people and easily connect with others? Macy’s At Your Service associates help customers with Buy Online Pickup in Store transactions, ringing and processing return merchandise and more.

· Interested in spreading Macy’s magic near and far? Macy’s store operations teams include fulfillment colleagues who support Macy’s convenient shopping experience for omnichannel customers by picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders.

More information about Macy’s culture, careers and commitment to community is available in the Macy’s, Inc. 2020 Human Capital Report atmacysinc.com/humancapitalreport.

