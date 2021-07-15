Briefs Traffic Collision Kills Two, Closes Southbound 101 at El Capitan

Near El Capitan along the Gaviota coast, southbound Highway 101 has been completely closed since about 8 a.m. on Thursday. Two vehicles rolled over into the center divider from the northbound side, causing a collision that has blocked the highway, as of 9:30 a.m.

Motorists headed south along the 101 through Santa Barbara County are advised by Highway Patrol to use state routes 154 and 246 through the Santa Ynez Valley instead. The exception is semi-trucks hauling hazardous materials; they are excluded from the 154.

Update: July 15, 10 a.m. — Two people were killed and four have suffered critical injuries in the accident, which involved a Ford Expedition and a Dodge Grand Caravan. Victims were extracted from the vehicles and taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. The CHP has no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and motorists are being turned around on the highway and diverted back up north.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

