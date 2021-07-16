Letters Color Theory

According to former VP Mike Pence, “Critical Race Theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of their skin color.” Since this theory is only taught at the university level and almost exclusively at law schools, congratulations to those parents whose 5-year-olds are matriculating at these institutions!

Systemic racism is absolutely, positively, undoubtedly, woven into the fabric of American history. This is not even a theory, it’s a fact. It does not, in any way, encourage children, adolescents, or adults to hate themselves or their country. The enslavement of African-Americans for more than 240 years, the Trail of Tears (aka: the Indian Removal Act), the internment of American citizens of Japanese descent during World War II, Jim Crow voter suppression laws, as well as many Rethuglicans questioning the legitimacy of our first Black president are all parts of our history. Acknowledging this and trying to learn from it are acts of true patriotism. Denying this history would guarantee future generations being conceived in ignorance and born into a life of intellectual poverty.

It is not Critical Race Theory which divides us. What divides us is the tedious drumbeat of historical revisionism. Only the unvarnished truth can unite us. That is what we should be teaching our children and grandchildren.

As George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (The Life of Reason,1905)

