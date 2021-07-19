Briefs Rally Against COVID Mandates to Be Held in Santa Barbara

A rally “for freedom” from public health mandates meant to stop the spread of COVID will take place in Santa Barbara on July 24, as part of a Worldwide Rally for Freedom in more than 200 cities and 40 countries across the world.

Local group Stand Up Santa Barbara arranged the event, which will begin at noon at Stearns Wharf and end at De La Guerra Plaza. The organizers describe the rally as “taking a stand for medical freedom” regarding issues related to vaccine and mask mandates, vaccine passports, informed consent, medical choice, and health freedom, according to a press release for the event.

The CDC recommends masks be worn in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, in crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

