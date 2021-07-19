Briefs Santa Barbara Property Manager Accused of Embezzling $700,000 Adam Pirozzi Allegedly Bilked 100 of His AMP Core, Inc. Clients

Adam Pirozzi | Credit: Courtesy

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Thursday that felony embezzlement charges have been filed against Adam Michael Pirozzi, 40, of Santa Barbara. Pirozzi has also been charged with financial elder abuse and an aggravated white-collar crime enhancement, Dudley said.

Pirozzi’s arrest stems from an investigation into his local property management company called AMP Core, Inc., which went by several fictitious business names including Santa Barbara Property Management and Harbor View Real Estate. Authorities allege Pirozzi embezzled more than $700,000 from approximately 100 of his AMP clients.

Few other details of the case have been provided, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Kristin Shamordola at (805) 560-1044.

Pirozzi is scheduled to be arraigned on August 26 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

