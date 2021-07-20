Announcement Congressman Carbajal Visits/Reads to Storyteller Children

Congressman Carbajal paid a special visit to Storyteller Children’s Center’s De La Vina campus on July 16th to read stories to the young students while spotlighting the importance of Early Child Development.

The Congressman read two books including “I Like You,” by Kathleen Beal and “Del Desierto a la Jungla,” by Amada Irma Perez.



“It was so special to have Congressmen Carbajal with us today. The students were particularly attentive during story time,” noted Storyteller Children’s Center Executive Director, Susan Cass. “Educating children early while mitigating challenges and trauma is so critical in these first five years. It means a great deal that our representatives value and underscore our mission.”



Founded in 1988, Storyteller is a full-time, therapeutic school program that supports children ages 18 months to 5 years in achieving kindergarten readiness. In addition to the approximate 80 students served per year, Storyteller also provides assistance to the entire family unit, with an emphasis on breaking the cycle of poverty for the working poor while preparing children to successfully enter kindergarten. Some of Storyteller’s programs are supported by Head Start of the United States Department of Health and Human Services which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.

