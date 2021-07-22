Community Remains Discovered of Teen Killed in 2018 Montecito Debris Flow Jack Cantin Died in the Disaster Alongside His Father, David, and 21 Others

KEYT reported Thursday that the remains of 17-year-old Jack Cantin have been discovered three and a half years after he was killed in the Montecito debris flow.

Jack’s mother, Kimberly Cantin, told reporter Beth Farnsworth that the remains were found approximately 1,000 yards from the family’s former home on Hot Springs Road. While the discovery was made in late May, the family waited to go public while a lab analysis confirmed the findings. Kimberly declined to provide the exact location, calling it “sacred ground.”

Kimberly and her daughter were injured in the disaster, which claimed the lives of 23 Montecito residents and devastated the seaside community. Kimberly’s husband, David, was among the casualties. His body was recovered on the beach near the mouth of Montecito Creek on the morning of the debris flow. The body of the last remaining victim, 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa, has yet to be located.

Kimberly told KEYT she never gave up hope that Jack’s remains would be found, and she thanked the many people and agencies who spent thousands of hours looking, including neighbors and volunteers, the Bucket Brigade, the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team, and Dr. Danielle Kurin, a forensic anthropologist at UCSB.

“The amazing thing is, I will have Jack to bury at the cemetery next to his father, with dignity, so that I can have closure,” she told Farnsworth. “My family can have closure. Jack’s friends can have closure. And, the community can have closure.”

