Dormzilla
No windows?
No fresh air?
No natural light?
In bucolic Santa Barbara?
This isn’t Antarctica. Or San Quentin.
Such a building plan is the most unhealthy, toxic, claustrophobic, mold-spore-filled, depressing, crowded-rat experiment one could possibly conceive of.
In a word, “Ew.”
Mr. Munger, your generosity is welcome, but kindly spend a few dollars more and spring for a large working window in each room, bathroom, and anywhere else that would be health-promoting.
Pinching pennies so that students can gradually suffocate and become ill with toxic building syndrome isn’t the healthiest way to go.
Toxic Building Syndrome: yes, it’s a thing.
Just sayin’.
Good luck, kids.