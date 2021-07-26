Letters

Dormzilla

By LeeAnn Morgan, S.B.
Mon Jul 26, 2021 | 9:27am

No windows? 

No fresh air? 

No natural light? 

In bucolic Santa Barbara?

This isn’t Antarctica. Or San Quentin. 

Such a building plan is the most unhealthy, toxic, claustrophobic, mold-spore-filled, depressing, crowded-rat experiment one could possibly conceive of.

In a word, “Ew.”

Mr. Munger, your generosity is welcome, but kindly spend a few dollars more and spring for a large working window in each room, bathroom, and anywhere else that would be health-promoting. 

Pinching pennies so that students can gradually suffocate and become ill with toxic building syndrome isn’t the healthiest way to go. 

Toxic Building Syndrome: yes, it’s a thing.

Just sayin’.

Good luck, kids.

Mon Jul 26, 2021 | 19:41pm
