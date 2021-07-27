Real Estate Local Homes in Ultimate House Hunt

Two homes listed for sale by Village Properties have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.

The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com, running from June 30 through August 4. Fans can go online to view all the homes and vote for their favorites. The program highlights homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

Both Village Properties listings are finalists in the Outdoor Escapes category. The first home is located at 1395 Oak Creek Canyon, represented by Riskin Partners Estate Group.

Created over the course of five years by architect Peter Becker, designer Rosie Feinberg, and the build team at Giffin and Crane, this residence captures the spirit of an Italian Villa. Walls of glass and steel doors open to a south-facing loggia, pool terrace, and guest house, all overlooking beautiful ocean and island panoramas.

“Villa Bella Vista is reminiscent of Italy’s most lavish villas with jaw-dropping ocean views in the coveted coastal enclave of Montecito. We are excited to share the estate with millions of HGTV fans in the Ultimate House Hunt contest,” said Sarah Hanacek, partner of Riskin Partners Estate Group of Village Properties.

The other finalist is located at 5200 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, represented by Carey Kendall.

The 64-acre estate sits along the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail and includes a 20-acre vineyard producing award-winning premium estate grown wine. The main residence blends Southwestern and Mediterranean influences in grand scale. Nestled against a hillside, surrounded by terraces and lush gardens overlooking the vineyards, an abundance of glass opens the home to remarkable views. The terraced facade overlooks a tropical oasis with swimming pool and guest cabana. A tennis court, pond, and guest house complete the magnificent estate.

“5200 Foxen Canyon Rd is the epitome of an outdoor escape. We are thrilled to share it with all the fans of HGTV and the Ultimate House Hunt contest,” Kendall said.

Readers can tour photo galleries of all 66 homes before voting. A winner will be chosen in each category, plus an overall award for the listing receiving the most votes.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: HGTV.com/househunt

